Delayed state tax returns; what to know & how to track your check

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many people are expecting to see some checks in the mail- whether that be a stimulus check, federal or state tax return, but, some might see a little bit of a delay with state returns.

Spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance Scott Hardin, said over the last two to three years, the state has upped its efforts to avoid fraud.

Because of this, there are now extra steps to protect you and your tax returns, like comparing your information filed to the DFA’s information on record, which could take a few extra days.

“We’re already seeing, this tax filing, people fraudulently filing returns trying to claim money in the name of Arkansans,” Hardin said. “We go in and make sure that when it is filed, it is actually you.”

Hardin said if you are still waiting on your tax returns after filing earlier in 2021, there is a section on their website to check the status of your returns. You can click here for direct access to it.