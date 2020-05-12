State urges more people to get tested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in several Arkansas communities and state leaders want you to get tested.

Arkansas’ health secretary said people in the community need to come forward.

That’s if you have symptoms been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or live in a community with an outbreak.

“I am concerned about this concerned in this increase of cases, the 100 in the community specifically, but more concerned about the cases we don’t know about and that’s why it’s so important that we increase testing,” Dr. Smith said.

1,753 people were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will outline new initiatives to meet his goal of 60,000 tests in the month of May.