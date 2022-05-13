NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — With temperatures soaring across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, many Arkansans will be looking for ways to cool off this spring and summer.

Here is a list with information about public pools, splash pads, and other spots where you can cool off in the water.

BENTONVILLE

Fountains at Lawrence Plaza, 214 NE A Street, Open daily from 9 a.m.—10 p.m.

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, 2000 NE Memorial Park Square

Monday – Thursday: Open Swim: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Lap Swim: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: Open Swim: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Lap Swim: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: Open Swim & Lap Swim: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

MFAC will be closed on select weekends for private swim meets and triathlon events. Memberships (youth, individual, family, senior) and day passes are available for purchase. Admission to Melvin Ford Aquatic Center is included in all Bentonville Community Center memberships.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walker Park Splash Pad, 10 West 15th Street, opens Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Wilson Park Pool, 675 North Park Avenue, opens Saturday, May 28

Monday through Friday 1-4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Adult lap swim hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12-1 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

FORT SMITH

Parrot Island Waterpark (inside Ben Geren Park,) 7300 Zero Street, opens May 14

The park will be open weekends only until Memorial Day Weekend, then open daily through August 14.

GRAVETTE

Gravette Pool and Splash Park, 401 Charlotte Street SE, opens Memorial Day weekend

Monday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.—7:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission for guests age five and younger is $3 and for guests older than age 6 it is $5. The pool and splash park will be open on weekends only from the weekend before school starts until Labor Day.

Gravette Splash Park

This article will be updated as more locations release their schedules for the season.