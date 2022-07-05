FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaving the house and exploring the trails in Northwest Arkansas this summer comes with a price. The summer heat in the upper 90’s to 100’s is making people on the trail second guess their outdoor activities.

Some are deterred due to the hot temperatures, while others continue their typical outdoor summer activities. Tristan Hill and The Razorback Greenway continue to provide for people on the trail in order to ensure safety.

“We’ve got water fountains, shaded areas and benches along the greenway,” Hill said. “The cities are really great about tying in their parks to the local trail systems.”

Staying hydrated and drinking water before you become thirsty are a couple of ways to battle the summer heat.