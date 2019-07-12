Staying safe in high temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can occur in high summer temperatures, but many people don’t know the difference between the two.

Heat exhaustion can happen when you’re dehydrated and you may experience some muscle cramping, dizziness, and vomiting.

Heat stroke is more severe. It happens when you’re so dehydrated that you can’t sweat, which can lead to brain and organ damage.

Dr. James Holden with Northwest Medical Center said there are a few things you can do if someone around you is experiencing symptoms.

“If the patient is conscious and alert, you can give them fluids to drink. Gatorade or water or juice,” Dr. Holden said. “You can try to cool them down with ice packs in the armpits or in the groin area.”

The people most susceptible to heat-related illnesses are the elderly, babies and people with medical problems, but Dr. Holden said it’s important for everyone to stay hydrated.