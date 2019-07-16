Staying safe in the water ahead of high temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With impending high temperatures, you may decide to cool off at the pool. But you should know a few things before you dive in.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states ten people die by drowning every day.

Head Women’s Swim Coach at the University of Arkansas, Neil Harper said a common misconception is that people only drown in large bodies of water. But waist-deep or even an inch can be dangerous.

“Once you go face down or you panic, you want to take a breath and you’ll take in water,” Harper said. “All of a sudden that water is in your lungs and you’re in trouble.”

Although rare, some people can be affected by submersion injuries– commonly referred to as dry drowning — hours later if water gets into their lungs.

Lifeguard and University of Arkansas swimmer, Madison Strathman said the best way to prevent this is by keeping a close eye on your children.

“Kids will go ahead and they’ll get too close, they’ll fall in,” Strathman said. “They’ll slip in. They’ll see big brother playing in there, they’ll go after him. They’ll go after a toy. And that’s all she wrote.”

Some signs of dry drowning include:

coughing

drowsiness

trouble breathing

vomiting

Seek medical attention if you experience these symptoms after a pool day.