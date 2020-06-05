Staying safe while biking in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Biking is a popular activity in our area but it’s important for families to enjoy it safely.

Velvet Shoults is the Trauma Program Manager for Northwest Health and said there have been an increase in cycling accidents in the past month.

Shoults said this could be because it’s easy to maintain social distancing with others when on a bike,

Most of the injuries coming into the emergency room are to the torso and limbs but shoults still stresses the importance of wearing a helmet when riding.

“It’s not always about your ability. It’s about someone else hitting you, or coming up on something unexpected on a trail. And when you go over, you need to protect that most important part which is your head,” Shoults said.

Shoults also said it’s important to check the bike before taking off. Check the tires, chain, and brakes to make sure it’s all in working order.