Staying safe while practicing in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Young athletes are gearing up for football season as hot and humid weather is sticking around Northwest Arkansas.

On days when the sun is unforgiving, there is a heat policy in place to protect the young athletes from heat-related injuries.

Jesse Herrington with Mercy Sports Medicine at Rogers High School said his team constantly checks the temperature and modifies practice times to be at the coolest part of the day.

If players do get overheated, there is a cooling station nearby with water.

But, Herrington said it’s also up to the players to let them know if they’re starting to feel dizzy or uneasy.

Herrington said, “It’s very important for the kids to be honest with us and the coaches, but it’s also our job to sit there and identify those kids who may be at higher risk and see if they may be struggling at practice and we can

Mark Haynes, the lead athletic trainer at Rogers Heritage High School, said

“We want to compete as hard as anybody but at the same time, we want it to be safely, and with the best performance.”

Herrington adds he rarely sees heat-related injuries because his team makes it a top priority to prevent them.