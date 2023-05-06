FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikers from all over the world are roaring in to Fort Smith for the Steel Horse Rally.

Organizers said the 2023 Steel Horse Rally is gearing up to be the biggest yet, with an even bigger focus on supporting local organizations.

Many from the area are revved up to see the more than 200,000 people gathered around Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith for the Ninth year.

“We’ve met people from Mexico,” said Raymond Strong, an attendee of the rally. “We’ve seen people from New York. So there’s people that have rode in from a long ways away.”

Neumeier’s Rib Room bartender, Kristina Reeves, said the family-owned restaurant brings in four times the staff and food supplies in order to feed the big crowd. She said the weekend is a lot of fun and very important to the business and its staff members.

Although, more important to Reeves than the extra tips, the chance to show folks what her hometown is all about.

“Fort Smith is not a very big town,” said Reeves. “I feel like it’s definitely important to bring people in and show them what we can offer.”

The Steel Horse Rally president, Dennis Snow, said the charity event brings in around $22 million to the region, between the local restaurants and the three nonprofits it supports.

“Every year we give a little bit more money, and I’m sure that money means a lot to these charities,” said Snow. “They’re local charities and every single penny helps. So we’re proud to help them any way that we can.”

Once the music and engines slow down for the weekend, you can start signing up to volunteer at next year’s Steel Horse Rally or apply to have your nonprofit be supported by its donations.