Steel Horse Rally parade changes staging location

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Steel Horse Rally’s Thunder through the Valley parade has a new staging location.

The event holders say the change was made due to extensive damage to Fort Smith Park caused by storms Monday night.

The parade will stage in the parking lot at Harry E. Kelley River Park at 121 Riverfront Drive at 3 p.m. May 8. It will also stage in the adjacent skate park lot and Miss Laura’s Visitor Center parking lot across the street.

The parade will start at 4 p.m., and the route will still go to Garrison Avenue.

