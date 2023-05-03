FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Steel Horse Rally is back in Fort Smith this weekend.

It’s a charity event that is dedicated to all who serve and helps charities in our community. It features multiple motorcycle events like poker and fun runs and also live music and vendors.

Since the first rally back in 2015, the River Valley has seen an economic impact of more than 100 million dollars, according to Fort Smith Advertising & Promotion Commission.

Steel Horse Rally president Dennis Snow says it is more than just a motorcycle event.

“It’s fun for the entire family. All the events are family oriented. It’s designed to help the local businesses, not just in downtown fort smith, but the restaurants, the bars, the hotels, all over the area are all full. So, it’s a win, win,” said Snow.

It kicks off this Friday at noon and runs through Saturday night.

For the full schedule of events as well as charities who will benefit from the rally, you can visit their website.