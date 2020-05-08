Steuart Walton to lead fleet of WWII-era aircraft on flyover over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steuart Walton, chairman of the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force and grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, will lead a fleet of World War II-era military aircraft on a statewide flyover on Saturday, May 9 as a way to “honor frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19,” according to a news release issued on Friday.

The four aircraft – one Goodyear F2G Super Corsair 1944 (the red & white plane, which will be piloted by Walton) and three North American P51 Mustangs – will depart at 8:00 a.m. from Thaden Field in Bentonville. The aircraft will then align into formation and fly laps around hospitals in Springdale and Fayetteville at approximately 8:20 a.m.





Residents are encouraged to step outside and view the formation.

According to the release, each plane will be cruising at approximately 250 miles per hour at an altitude of 1,000 feet when above densely populated areas.

The theme of the flyover is “Arkansas: A United State.”

“Every person in every corner of this state matters and we are united in our common resiliency, our grit, our determination and our faith in one another,” Walton said. “Social distancing prohibits us from shaking the hands of people we want to honor, but this flyover allows to do so from above. Just as a flyover event like this requires people to work together, so, too, does overcoming the challenges of this multi-faceted crisis. It’s important to get the message out that Arkansans are united in this effort.”

You can find the scheduled flyover itinerary below:

“Arkansas: A United State” Flyover Itinerary

8:00 a.m. Departs Thaden Field/Bentonville

8:20 a.m. Springdale and Fayetteville w/laps around hospitals

9:00 a.m. Fort Smith – 2 laps

9:20 a.m. Russellville – 2 laps

9:35 a.m. Conway – 2 laps

9:45 a.m. Little Rock – 2 laps around UAMS and other centrally located hospitals

10:15 a.m. Land at Little Rock National Airport and taxi to Tac Air

11:30 a.m. Departs Little Rock

11:45 a.m Hot Springs – 2 laps

12:20 p.m. Texarkana – 2 laps

12:45 p.m. El Dorado – 2 laps

1:15 p.m Pine Bluff – 2 laps

1:30 p.m. Land at Grider Field @ Pine Bluff Regional Airport

2:30 p.m. Departs Pine Bluff

3:00 p.m. Searcy – 2 laps

3:20 p.m. Jonesboro – 2 laps

4:00 p.m. Mountain Home flyover

4:15 p.m. Harrison – 1 lap

4:35 p.m. Rogers – 2 laps around Mercy Hospital

4:45 p.m.Land at Thaden Field/Bentonville