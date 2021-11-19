Stewart family Christmas display returns for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Stewart family Christmas lights return in 2021.

“It’s rad. Definitely way more than we expected. They really go all out. It’s cool,” said Sal Gonzalez of Fayetteville.

Fireworks kicked off the lighting ceremony, and along with inflatables. There was even a train ride for the kids.

The Stewart family’s display wasn’t lit up in 2019 due to continued expense expense and continued changes.

However, the display returned in 2020 after the family found a way to expand parking for the display.

