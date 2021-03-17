Stiffest sentence sought against Arizona ex-politician

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, then-Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, and his attorney, Kurt Altman, leave a court hearing in Phoenix. Petersen is scheduled on Friday, March 19, 2021, to receive the second of three prison sentences for convictions stemming from his acknowledged operation of an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities are seeking the stiffest possible sentence against former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen on fraud convictions stemming from his operation of an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Prosecutors haven’t specified the number of years in prison they’ll seek Friday at the second of three sentencing hearings for Petersen.

He’s serving a 6-year sentence for an Arkansas conviction.

Arizona prosecutors are seeking consecutive aggravated punishments — a scenario that could amount to an 18-year sentence.

Petersen wants five years or less and to be allowed to serve the sentence as he does time in the Arkansas case.