Still Missing Nick docu-series coming soon

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 25 years ago, six-year-old Morgan Nick disappeared from the Alma Little League Ball Field.

Now, Five Star Productions in Fort Smith is set to release a five-part documentary series on her disappearance.

The documentary crew said that law enforcement has shared information that has never been made public in the 1995 case and hopes the series will shed more light.

The series is being directed by Arkansas native and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Devon Parks and has the backing of the Nick family.

“For us, this feels like an opportunity to kinda come alongside what law enforcement is doing and to also do this in morgan’s case and to see if we can’t find the answers that have been hidden all this time,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan Nick Foundation CEO.

“New media nowadays, podcasts, films, television shows, documentaries, they really capture the public’s attention and alot of times. It can be anything in the public that just hasn’t come forward, hasn’t been connected that is outside of the reach of law enforcement,” said Devon Parks, Still Missing Morgan Director.

Parks said that the series should be wrapping up by June.