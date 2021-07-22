Stimulus check: Another 2.2 million payments sent out. Here’s who will get them

(WJW) – An additional 2.2 million economic stimulus checks valued at more than $4 billion were issued to Americans as recently as Wednesday.

That brings the total number of payments made so far under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million. The payments, which began going out March 12, have a value of more than $400 billion.

Here’s who received payments over the last six weeks, according to the IRS:

About 1.3 million payments, valued at around $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return.

Supplemental payments have been made to people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but who are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. In the last six weeks, more than 900,000 of these supplemental payments were made, with a value of more than $1.6 billion. This year, the IRS has made more than 9 million of these payments worth around $18.5 billion.

The IRS says it will continue to disburse the payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return. They will also go to people who qualify for plus-up payments, or supplemental payments for citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

The IRS is continuing to urge taxpayers who don’t normally file a tax return and who haven’t received a payment to file a 2020 tax return to get those benefits.