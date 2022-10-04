Oklahoma governor calls for statewide ban on irreversible transition surgeries, hormone therapies on minors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 3XX which blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the bill went into effect immediately.

“By signing this bill today we are taking the first step to protect children from permanent gender transition surgeries and therapies. It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for condoning, promoting, or performing these types of controversial procedures on healthy children,” said Governor Stitt.

The release says Oklahoma Children’s Hospital will end certain gender medicine procedures. Stitt says it does not go far enough and called for action for the next legislative session to ban permanent gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors statewide.

“I am calling for the Legislature to ban all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors when they convene next session in February 2023. We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening all across our nation, and as governor, I will not allow life-altering transition surgeries on minor children in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The release says Senate Bill 3XX provides nearly $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to increase and expand the capacity of behavioral health care for children, as well as $20 million for cancer patients who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, $44 million for electronic health record systems, and more than $5 million for mobile dental units.