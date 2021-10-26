Stolen car leads to police chase through Benton, Washington counties

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A stolen vehicle spotted by Lowell police officers led to a chase through Benton and Washington counties early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:32 a.m., Lowell Officers received a “be on the lookout” bulletin regarding breaking or entering suspects and the make and model, description, and license plate attached to the suspects’ vehicle.

The bulletin also advised that the vehicle almost struck officers with the Fayetteville Police Department and oncoming vehicles as it fled a Fayetteville incident. At approximately 2:01 a.m., Lowell Officers located the suspects’ vehicle sitting at the gas pumps at Workman’s Travel Plaza, located at 898 W. Monroe Ave. When Lowell officers attempted to make contact, the suspects’ vehicle pulled away.

Police attempted a traffic stop due to reckless driving, as the vehicle was trying to evade officers, according to the police report. The suspects’ vehicle continued to flee after officers initiated a traffic stop with their emergency lights and sirens.

The pursuit continued for approximately 29 minutes, traveling through Benton County into Washington County. The Tontitown Police Department joined the pursuit when the chase entered their jurisdiction, around the intersection of Hwy. 412 and Wildcat Creek Rd.

According to the police report, the suspects’ vehicle slowed to brake, checking the pursuing officers. Tontitown officers were then able to attempt a Pursuit Intervention Technique, making contact with the suspects’ vehicle. The suspect applied the brakes and stopped in the middle of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 412.

Officers initiated a felony traffic stop and took Jesus Garcialara and Quintin Loftis into custody. Both individuals were transported to the Benton County Jail and are facing charges of multiple felonies. Lowell and Springdale Officers were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, who confirmed it had been stolen.

All information was passed along to the Springdale and Fayetteville Police Departments for them to pursue additional criminal charges.