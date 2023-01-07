Security camera footage of three suspects attempting to break an ATM machine at the Freedom Bank in Seligman, MO (Barry County Sherriff’s Office).

SELIGMAN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Barry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.

Just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, a white Ford was reported stolen close to the Academy Sports in Rogers, Ark., according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sherriff’s Office. Police suspect that three males used the stolen truck to break open an ATM at the Freedom Bank in Seligman.





Security camera footage of three suspects attempting to break an ATM machine at the Freedom Bank in Seligman, MO (Barry County Sherriff’s Office).

The three suspects abandoned the truck at Rose Tax Service on Roller Ridge Road. One suspect was wearing a Star Wars Stormtrooper mask and one had a skull mask. Police said the suspects used a second car to leave the scene. It is not known which direction they went.

Police ask the public if they have any information or have home surveillance cameras in the area that may have caught the suspect’s vehicle to contact them. The public can call 417-847-6556 if they have any information regarding this case.