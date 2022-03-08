TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 8, Tontitown Police Officers were led on a high-speed chase on I-49 after being notified about a possible stolen vehicle.

According to a police report, the allegedly stolen vehicle was initially traveling eastbound on Highway 412 when officers located it and attempted a traffic stop. Officers confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and it turned into a parking lot off Highway 412 and continued driving, slowing through the lot, before accelerating and fleeing the attempted stop.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle eastbound toward Springdale city limits until it turned onto I-49 south. The police reported that the stolen vehicle exhibited “reckless driving and high speeds” and traveled toward heavy traffic on the interstate without “showing any regard for the life or safety” of other motorists.

The police attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver on I-49, south of exit 72. The maneuver was successful, stopping the fleeing vehicle. Both occupants were detained without incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The investigation is still active and names of the suspects have not yet been released.