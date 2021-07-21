Stolen vehicle linked to Sequoyah County double-shooting suspect

ANTLERS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced on Wednesday that it has linked the suspect in a double shooting in Sequoyah County on Saturday night to a stolen vehicle from an Oklahoma City carjacking earlier that same day.

According to a release from the department, the OSBI Latent Evidence unit recovered evidence from the silver Nissan, founded abandoned in Antlers on Sunday, that places Lee King, 27, inside the vehicle.

King is suspected of shooting two Good Samaritans, identified as John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers, who picked him up and took him to the Love’s Travel Stop near Vian, where they were seen purchasing a gas can and gasoline before leaving in the victims’ car, according to OSBI.

The two victims were found minutes later on Interstate 40 near mile marker 293 with gunshot wounds.

King was last known to be in the Antlers, Oklahoma area on Sunday morning. An Antlers officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, but King led the officer to a dead-end road where he ditched the car and disappeared into a heavily wooded area.

He was last seen at around 9:30 on Sunday morning at an Antler’s thrift store.

Riggs and Myers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition, OSBI said.

King is known to have connections to the Shreveport, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas areas.

He is a 27-year-old black man with a neck tattoo in the shape of the state of Louisiana, with LA in the center.

Lee King

Lee King

King is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not engage or approach him, according to OSBI.

If you see him, please call 911 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov immediately.