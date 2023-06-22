SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can learn how to save a life next week at the “Stop the Bleeding” training hosted by Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale, according to a press release.

The class will take place on Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m. Participants will learn lifesaving measures and receive take-home kits stocked with tools to stop bleeding.

The release says, “‘Stop the Bleed’ is a 90-minute course developed by the American College of Surgeons to teach you simple skills experts estimate could save hundreds of lives each year. The program has the potential to reduce bleeding deaths nationally with an impact similar to how CPR training has reduced deaths from cardiac arrest.”

Summer is known as “trauma season” in the medical world and children and teens are more likely to be injured between now and Labor Day, according to the release.

Another class will be held in Little Rock at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on June 23 at 1 p.m.