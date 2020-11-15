“Stop the Steal” protest; political science expert addresses claims

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of people expressed their support for President Donald Trump with a “Stop the Steal” rally- saying the 2020 election is not over until it is proven to be fair.

Those gathered in Bentonville Saturday morning protested what they believe is voter fraud.

However, a political science expert said some election officials believe votes were more secure than they’ve seen in the past.

Richard Barnett was one of the many who took part in the rally.

“If you don’t like it, send somebody out to get me cause I ain’t going down easy,” he said.

He said he supports President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and believes that cost him the election.

“People are going to vote and finding out someone already used their vote, it’s just insane,” he said.

William H. Bowen School of Law professor, John Dipippa, said otherwise.

“The system has its own verification process, so some have made claims none of them none have been verified,” he said. “There was a woman who showed up to the polls in Nevada the night after the election saying people stole her ballot from her mail box… turns out that wasn’t true, she hadn’t voted.”

Another protestor, Jeff Kinard, said he believes a common mistake was made inside many polls.

“There’s been poll watchers that were not allowed to see certain votes count and according to state laws they’re supposed to be allowed to do that,” he said.

Dippa said the country has put up safeguards to prevent this for years.

“For example, paper ballots- those are hard to falsify in the first place when they’re counted they’re counted in public with observers of both parties,” he said.

It’s an election Dipippa said would need more evidence to prove corruption and protestors said would need more evidence to prove it is trustworthy.

“Whatever it takes… whatever it takes,” said protestor, Richard Barnett.