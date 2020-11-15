“Stop the Steal” protest; political science expert addresses claims

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of people expressed their support for President Donald Trump with a “Stop the Steal” rally- saying the 2020 election is not over until it is proven to be fair.

Those gathered in Bentonville Saturday morning protested what they believe is voter fraud.

However, a political science expert said some election officials believe votes were more secure than they’ve seen in the past.

Richard Barnett was one of the many who took part in the rally.

“If you don’t like it, send somebody out to get me cause I ain’t going down easy,” he said.

He said he supports President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and believes that cost him the election.

“People are going to vote and finding out someone already used their vote, it’s just insane,” he said.

William H. Bowen School of Law professor, John Dipippa, said otherwise.

“The system has its own verification process, so some have made claims none of them none have been verified,” he said. “There was a woman who showed up to the polls in Nevada the night after the election saying people stole her ballot from her mail box… turns out that wasn’t true, she hadn’t voted.”

Another protestor, Jeff Kinard, said he believes a common mistake was made inside many polls.

“There’s been poll watchers that were not allowed to see certain votes count and according to state laws they’re supposed to be allowed to do that,” he said.

Dippa said the country has put up safeguards to prevent this for years.

“For example, paper ballots- those are hard to falsify in the first place when they’re counted they’re counted in public with observers of both parties,” he said.

It’s an election Dipippa said would need more evidence to prove corruption and protestors said would need more evidence to prove it is trustworthy.

“Whatever it takes… whatever it takes,” said protestor, Richard Barnett.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

"Stop the Steal" protest; political science expert addresses claims

News /

President Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

News /

President Trump delivers remarks from the Rose Garden

News /

After mostly successful election cycle, Sec. of State's Office still expects to discuss reform legislation

News /

GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefings

News /

PA dead voters

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers