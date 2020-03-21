Stores and scammers trying to take advantage of COVID-19 fears

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Stores and scammers are trying to take advantage of the fear surrounding COVID-19.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge addressed several issues during today’s news conference.

She warned people that there are not thousands of fake websites regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19 that are being run by scammers.

She said they are phishing scams designed to steal your social security number and other information.

She also said her office has received 185 complaints of price gouging in the state.

A lot of them have turned out to be jokes but she said her office is taking every complaint seriously.

“Please do not post on Facebook of social media if you are joking about selling an item at an exponential rate because you will get a call or an e-mail from my office,” Rutledge said.

Of those 185 complaints, there are currently 24 active price gouging investigations.