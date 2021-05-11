Storm damage cleanup continues in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cleanup efforts continue after last week’s severe weather in the River Valley.

Today in Van Buren and Fort Smith, crews are still clearing downed trees.

There is still a lot of hard work ahead, but for local landscaping company, Major League Lawn Care and Landscaping, helping fix up the community is its own reward.

Tyler Morocco with the company said, “We’re just trying to clean up and help everybody out really. Myself and my guys, we went out and we cleaned up the neighborhood, we cleaned up the area first day. That morning we held off on all jobs just to try and help out so people could get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B'”.

Morocco said that most days he and his crew are working to clean up debris from about 7:30 a.m. until it gets dark.

