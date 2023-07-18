FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cleanup efforts continue in the River Valley on July 17 after severe storms leveled homes and damaged businesses late last week.

Travis Cooper is the deputy director for Sebastian County Emergency Management. He says while there were plenty of neighbors and volunteers lending a hand with cleanup over the weekend, there may not be much financial assistance coming from the state government after the storms.

“Based on the information that we have collected and working with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, they came down today. We saw that most of the damage that we were able to assess is not going to meet the threshold for financial assistance from the state,” Cooper said.

Cooper says plans were made on July 17 by each impacted city for gathering debris. You can find those plans by reaching out to your local city hall. And if you need any type of help you’re encouraged to call 211 to reach 24-hour, human services assistance.