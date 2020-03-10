Storm spotter training helps prepare storm troopers for severe weather

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we head into severe weather season, the National Weather Service of Tulsa is making sure storm spotters are prepared.

The NWS hosted it’s 2020 Skywarn Storm Spotter training in Fort Smith.

The training provided an understanding of storm structure, an update on the latest storm spotting technology, important safety information, and more.

Travis Cooper with the Sebastian County Emergency Management and Public Safety said some of the most important things to be aware of during severe weather.

“If you can be informed and stay informed that is the most important thing you can do and of course take action when you do see severe weather, tornado, or flooding in the area. One of the typical phrases that is said is turn around don’t drown,” Cooper said.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, the next training session will be this Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the NWACC Auditorium in Bentonville.