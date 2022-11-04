FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Storms rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on November 4 and left flooding and damage throughout the area.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management says a local coordinator reported Sebastian County was hit by severe weather. ADEM reports numerous power poles and trees down in Mansfield and Huntington.

ADEM says two homes sustained major damage and eight homes sustained minor damage in Mansfield.

The number of people without power is unknown, according to ADEM. Further assessment of the damages will be made on November 5. No injuries are reported.

Storm damage in Mansfield Courtesy: Sebastian County Emergency Management

