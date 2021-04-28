Storms damage homes, uproot trees in the Branson area

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- Morning storms came through Stone and Taney counties Wednesday, damaging homes and bringing down trees along the way.

A home near Jakes Creek Trail has partially collapsed. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says there were two residents in the home, and both have been accounted for.

Dylan Honea with SSCFPD says crews are working to salvage the home and to help other areas around the county experiencing minor damage.

Ozarks First crews also found damage at Old Matt’s Cabin at Shepherd of the Hills. The historic cabin suffered minor injuries from a fallen tree.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers