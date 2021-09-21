Storms roll through Northwest Arkansas, cause damage in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Storms swept through Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas on September 20.

On the morning of September 21, residents woke up to downed trees and property damage from powerful straight line winds.

“I heard noise and I heard something,” Bree Hunter of Siloam Springs said. “I thought my siding was coming off my house, and the dogs were all scared and jumping around. About 2:30, I had to let them out, so I came out first to make sure they couldn’t get out. And, I found all of this.”