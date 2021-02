BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Stormtroopers paid a visit to the Bentonville Square today.

The City of Bentonville posted this on their Instagram: “I was informed by a stormtrooper that some of them will be at the square today (Wednesday) from 1pm to 2 or 3pm. They request that you come say hello. They will be wearing masks as storm troopers never remove them (unless it’s Luke and Han)”.

People in the area were encouraged to come say hello.