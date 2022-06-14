SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale Chamber of Commerce leadership group partnered with the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History on June 14 to create story columns.

The columns are wrapped in writing from three different languages English, Spanish, and Marshallese.

The columns bring three historical aspects of the city of Springdale to life: the history of produce in Springdale, the changing face of Emma Avenue and information promoting the museum and the activities on the grounds

“That’s the thing we’re very proud of is the growth and the change in downtown Springdale is just very authentic, and we believe that addresses just who we are as a community,” said Bill Rogers, president and CEO of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.

This project was underway for eight months and it cost more than $6,800 to complete. The columns will last three to five years.