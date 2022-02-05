FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “It’s been tough, a lot of long hours, this is some of the worst snow I’ve seen in several years,” says Wes Usrey, the street superintendent for the City of Little Flock.

When it comes to getting the snow off the streets, he’s a one-man-band.

“I’ve worked two straight days now and I’m finally getting ahead of it,” says Usrey.

By ahead of it he means, just on Friday, he hit every road in the city twice, and over the last 48 hours, he and his plow have driven 600 miles.

That’s a trip from Fayetteville to Denver Colorado.

“Yes, sir, I don’t like to stop until the roads are clean. Last night I had to go to bed, and they weren’t clean and that made it hard to sleep,” says Usrey.

But Usrey says he doesn’t do this for the accolade, he does this first for his community which he’s proud to be a part of.

“I like to take care of the neighbors. We have a lot of elders and I don’t like seeing them on slick roads and stuff,” says Usrey.