Crews respond to structure fire in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews responded to a fire at a chicken house in Prairie Grove Saturday evening.

Crews received the call to the chicken house located just off of Rose Cemetery Road around 6:30 p.m.

Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Wedington fire departments all responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported, however officials say the building was deemed a total loss.

Crews have cleared the scene and gotten the fire under control, but there are reportedly still hot spots burning.