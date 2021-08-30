Student arrested after alleged threats of violence against Fayetteville school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An unidentified minor was arrested after allegedly making threats of violence against a Fayetteville school on a social media app, according to the Fayetteville Police Department on Monday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on August 29, 2021, police were notified of “threats of violence made by a student against a Fayetteville school.”

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile on a terroristic threatening charge.

The unidentified minor was transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Fayetteville Police Department encourages parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. The Fayetteville Police Department wants to reassure the community that we do not take the felony arrest of a juvenile lightly, but the safety of our Fayetteville Public Schools faculty, staff and students is a top priority. We also want to stress the importance of parental control apps, which in this case made it possible for a parent to see and report the threats. Fayetteville Police Department

According to FPD, the investigation is ongoing.

