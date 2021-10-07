Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

Timothy George Simpkins. (file/MGN photo)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington. Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers