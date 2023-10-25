SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District says that a student was arrested yesterday after taking a firearm to school.

“Tuesday October 24, 2023, Central Junior High administration and School Resource Officers were notified of a student with a potential weapon on campus. The weapon was immediately confiscated and the student was arrested without incident. There was no threat to the campus,” a spokesperson for Springdale schools said.

Springdale police have confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that the weapon confiscated was a pistol that was located in the student’s backpack. The student was arrested without incident for possession of a handgun on school property, according to police.