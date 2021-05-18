Students at Woods Elementary donate more than 850 boxes of cereal to River Valley Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of young kids in Fort Smith find a fun way to make a real difference in the community.

Students at Woods Elementary made a large donation to the River Valley Food Bank today giving more than 850 boxes of cereal.

Students and teachers say it was a great feeling to make a difference to those in need.

Danna Rodebush, faculty sponsor for Woods Elementary said “It’s wonderful. Knowing that when we saw that big, giant stack of boxes, knowing that was going to help people in need was just a great feeling for us and for the kids.”

“It feels really great,” Silas Pillar said. Pillar is a student at Woods Elementary. “We know that we’re helping the community and other people that are not as fortunate as us.”

Another student, Bentley Rupe, said. “It feels really good. I feel like I can really help people doing this and make them happy.”

The students made the so-called “kind-raiser” fun by lining up the boxes of cereal like dominoes all through the hallway, and knocking them down.