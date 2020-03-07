Students face off in mock trial competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 200 students from 15 high schools across the state competed in regional mock trial competitions Saturday for the chance to be selected for nationals.

The Arkansas Bar Association’s Mock Trial regional competitions were held in Fayetteville, Conway, and Jonesboro this morning and almost 100 local attorneys and judges volunteered their time to help with the coordination and judging.

The University of Arkansas School of Law played host to the Fayetteville regional and the list of schools who competed is as follows:

Bentonville High School (two teams)

Berryville High School

Eureka Springs High School

Russellville High School

Springdale High School (two teams)

The event was open to the public. Parents and teachers who are interested in bringing a Mock Trial program to their school are encouraged to contact the Arkansas Bar Association.