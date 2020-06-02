Students involved in hazing video allegedly mocking George Floyd’s death

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Christopher Harris via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A video shows University of Arkansas students seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.

It shows a pair of Sigma Chi fraternity members reenacting what looks like Floyd’s death.

Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.

The University of Arkansas released a statement this afternoon on Twitter.

“The disturbing video does not reflect the U of A’s values of respect and understanding of our shared humanity, which is the foundation of the #uark mission. We are investigating this situation through the code of student conduct process.”

The Omega Omega Chapter of Sigma Chi also released a statement today.