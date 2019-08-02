Students learn software development to prepare for internships

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart corporate employee have teamed with students to train for possible internships.

Teachers are being trained on Agile, which is a popular software development program used by many fortune 500 companies.

Employees on the communications team at Walmart trained Springdale High School business students and teachers.

Shannon Green, a business teacher at the high school said she’s preparing students for internships by using Agile.

“Many times I’ve gone into meetings with Walmart and JB Hunt and Tyson and I’ve heard this term, and how they use this methodology to develop software… and so we have a lot of kids who do internships at these companies, and so I feel like its important for kids to know these terms when they’re going out and working for these companies,” Green explained.

This is the first time the Walmart communications team is teaching the program to students.