Students learning from home

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today was the last day of spring break for students in our region.

However, they will remain home for a few more weeks because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Communications Director for the Springdale School District Rick Schaffer said students were given alternative means of instruction during the break and packets for 10 days.

As of now, five levels should bedone. However, teachers are working on curriculum that will last about two more weeks.

He said it is unclear how their days will impact the rest of the school year.

As of now, the plan is for students to return to school on April 20.

