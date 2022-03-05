FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After Neo-Nazi signs were put up around the University of Arkansas, students, faculty, and university officials came together on campus to show support for those affected.

The day itself was put together by the Co-President of Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas, Toby Klein.

During the speaking portion of the gathering, she explained what sort of effect hanging Neo-Nazi posters has on her community.

She also voiced her displeasure with the university for not immediately and publicly condemning The poster. However, the university has found her a seat at the table since speaking up.

“Folks are now inviting me into those conversations; people in positions of power are now welcoming me into their offices and starting to listen, which is really all we can ask for. They haven’t listened before, now we have a voice, now they’re listening, and that’s a wonderful start,” says Klein.

“The one thing that we’re having discussions on is what do we do about the notification part. That’s one thing that we’re going to go back to evaluate and see if we could do a better job of getting the notification out. Is it appropriate to get all the notifications out because when you do that, you’re bringing attention to a group that wants that attention,” says Steve Gahagans, police chief for the University of Arkansas.

University police say it swift action give me the posters down as soon as it came to their attention.

Organizers say they appreciate how quickly the posters came down but hope situations like these are something to learn from in the future.