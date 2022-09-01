FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas experienced its largest freshmen class in 2022.

This means more new faces are in Northwest Arkansas, where many have never been to a Razorback football game.

With the first game being this Saturday, the freshmen class is ready to share their excitement about being an official Hog.

“I’m really excited because the sports here are awesome. Basketball, baseball, and football are doing just awesome,” Hudson Brookhart said.

Brookhart says he is confident in his school and knows that this weekend they will pull off a win.