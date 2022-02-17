BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school students from across Northwest Arkansas had the chance to compete in the Food That Unites NWA Culinary Competition on February 17.

The competition took place at Thaden School in Bentonville. Along with Thaden School, competing high school teams came from Bentonville West, Ignite Professional Studies, Pea Ridge High School, and Springdale High School.

Each team had one hour to prepare an appetizer, entree, and dessert. The guest chefs judged the competition.

Thaden School sophomore Kate Tindall shared her excitement about the opportunity. “It’s so cool,” Tindall said. “And, the opportunities that we have are just incredible. I’ve not seen many opportunities like this at other places. And the fact that it’s being held at my school and that we have the facilities and space to do it, is just really inspiring.”

An award ceremony will be held on February 18 at Brightwater Culinary School in Bentonville where the winning team will win a $1,000 prize and a plaque.