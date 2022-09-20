FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith hosted a registration event in the student union. More than 30 students came out to vote.

Esther Suarez is a sophomore at UAFS. She’s also the president of “Ideal Woman”, a newly-founded organization at the university. She said it’s very important for women to feel like they can use their voices.

“Women need to be proud of the fact that we do get the right, we do have that voice, and I think voting is really important to do,” said Suarez.

Rhett Williams is a junior at UAFS. He’s majoring in history and wants to get a doctorate in political science. He registered to vote at UAFS on Tuesday.

“We need to go out to vote for whatever opinion you believe in, whether it be left or right, you go out and try to make a difference for your political opinion,” said Williams.

The director of elections in Washington County, Jennifer Price, said a lot of residents registered to vote in 2020, but a lot of people have moved into the county since then.

“So, we want to get those voters registered to vote. It’s really important,” said Price.

Price encourages everyone to double-check to make sure you’re registered to vote in your area.

“Go and verify your voter registration before election day and definitely before that October 11 deadline. So, if there’s any question of eligibility we can get that taken care of,” said Price.

Price said if you aren’t registered to vote or if you fail to transfer your voter registration from one county to another, your ballot won’t count. Sample ballots are also something you need to pay attention to. They should be available in about two weeks.

You’ll be able to look at what you’re going to vote on and who you’re going to vote for. Price said it’s critical voters view the sample ballots when they’re available due to redistricting.

“It’ll give you a chance to look over it so that on election day when you go vote, you know which candidates you are looking for and which offices are not going to be eligible to vote for,” said Price.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote in your county here. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11. and Election Day is Nov. 8.