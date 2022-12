FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School student council held its annual homeless vigil on the school’s campus.

In an effort to raise money for the school’s “Families in Transition Program”, Fayetteville students spend the night in makeshift housing to bring awareness to students who suffer from homelessness and inadequate housing.

This is the 25th year for the event. The district says its goal this year is to raise $20,000. You can follow the link here to donate.