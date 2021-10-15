Students sue Vista College after abrupt closure in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trade school with a Fort Smith location abruptly closes and students are suing.

Vista College sent an email to students last week saying it couldn’t continue because of financial circumstances.

Students say they were blindsided.

Tim Ferguson is a lawyer based in Texas representing the students. He says students took out loans and spent thousands to attend the school, but the damages don’t stop there.

“How about the time these students lost? How about the time they spent away from their families, away from their jobs? Away from other opportunities that could’ve completed the same goal?” Ferguson said.

Administrators from Vista College haven’t responded to requests for comment.

