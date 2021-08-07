Students taking advantage of the tax-free weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This weekend is the 2021 Sales Tax Holiday and the Arkansas Department of Finance is hoping local families and students get to take advantage of the opportunity

This will be the first time you’ll be able to purchase items like tablets, computers, laptops, and cell phones completely tax-free.

The regular categories usually in the Sales Tax Holiday include school supplies, art supplies, instructional material, and everyone’s favorite clothing.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said he’s proud that state can offer a program like this to help families save money getting the kids to school.

But it’s not only parents who are getting in on the fun. We ran into two students headed back to the University of Arkansas who said they’re taking full advantage.

“Hopefully a lot because I spent around $300. It’s a huge help; we’re also moving out, so we’re buying everything, school supplies, and apartment stuff,” said Olivia Ramsey.

The 2021 sales tax holiday started Saturday at midnight and is set to run through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you have anything still on your back-to-school list, definitely not the worst time to make those final purchases, and don’t forget online shopping is not excluded.