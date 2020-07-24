Students test positive for COVID-19 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fifth high school student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 in Farmington.

Farmington Superintendent Jon Laffoon reported four student-athletes and a coach in the Farmington school district tested positive COVID-19.

He said three of the students are from the same household.

He said the cases are coming from two varsity sports teams.

He’s chosen to suspend all athletic activities until August 1.

Farmington schools have allowed sports to workout under phase one of the state’s guidelines.